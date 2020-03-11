Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Gershom Tillotson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Gershom Tillotson, 91, of Evergreen passed away Feb. 11, 2020, in Denver.

He was born to Loyal and Eunice Tillotson on May 3, 1928, in Peoria, Ill. Raised in the Peoria area, he received his bachelor of arts and economics degree from Bradley University in 1950. In 1952, he married the love of his life Marilyn Joyce Ryden. In 1953, he joined Caterpillar Tractor Co. and spent the next 15 years overseas, living and traveling throughout Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

In 1972 he settled in the Evergreen area, where he and Marilyn would raise their three children, who would grow up in the local schools and later attend Colorado State University and the University of Colorado.

In Evergreen, he began his accomplished career in real estate when he opened Junction Realty in Bergen Park. He continued to be involved with real estate and development throughout the 1970s and '80s in the Evergreen and Conifer area, and served as the president of the Colorado Board of Realtors in 1977. In his later years he was heavily involved with the Mountain Resource Center in Conifer.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and his oldest daughter, Cindy Davis. He is survived by his daughter Amy (Robert) and his son Paul (Shelly).

A recent Christmas gift summarized his life so eloquently, "Three great kids, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 132 countries traveled, two times around the world and one very blessed life."

He was deeply loved by all those whose life he touched.

A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park later this spring.



