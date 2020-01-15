Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Wellington Asher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Asher passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, following a seven-month battle with cancer.

Paula and her husband Charlie had retired from Evergreen to Buena Vista in 2016. She had lived in the Evergreen and Conifer areas since 1976, and was a committed real estate agent in the area since 1984, highly respected for her integrity and caring attitude toward her clients and fellow Realtors.

In addition to her many contributions to the local Realtors Association, she had at an earlier time been active in the Downtown Evergreen Business Association. Some may also remember her as an aerobics instructor in Conifer in the mid-1970s.

Paula attended California Polytechnic University. She lived her adolescent years in southern California, and loved school and literature, her many years in the Girl Scouts, and camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with her family.

Paula loved the outdoors, and her spirit was most alive on a mountain trail, by a stream, or on occasion taking in the sights and sounds of some ocean surf. She was an expert with flowers and cherished her time in her gardens in the summer months. She also loved to travel and happily took as much pleasure in planning a trip as the trip itself.

Paula was a wonderful mother to her twins, Ryan and Jennii. She felt blessed to have kept a very close and special bond with each of them throughout the years. She and Charlie were married in 2004, worked together in their real estate careers, and were thankful every day that God had given them to each other to love and to hold.

Paula sincerely cared about others. Her friends were very dear to her heart, and she genuinely felt sad for their troubles and joy for their happiness.

Paula is survived by her husband Charlie Asher; her children and their spouses Ryan Dull and Janet Runnalls, Jennii and Ray Torris; her stepson Jonathan Asher; and her other stepchildren Kira Schueppert and Mike Chalian.

A celebration of life will be on Jan. 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Evergreen Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 27640 Hwy. 74, Evergreen. Her family will greatly appreciate donations to .

