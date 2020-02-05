Dr. Phillip J. Shanks, 63, of Evergreen passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs after battling cancer for most of 2019.
Phillip is survived by his parents, Jack and Patricia Shanks; four siblings: Becky Holub, Kathy Hunnell, Liz Cowden and Eric Shanks; four children, their spouses and six grandchildren: Amanda, Jerimiah, Ethan and Carter Deerr; Nicole, Joshua, Susannah and Samuel Hudson; Patrick, Alexandra and Milo Shanks; and Lindsey, Peter and Owen Davis.
He was born in Brazil, Ind., in September 1956. He graduated from Brazil High School in 1975, Purdue University in 1979 and Logan College of Chiropractic in 1983. The Shanks family moved to Evergreen in 1993. He practiced chiropractic and sports medicine in Evergreen for more than 20 years.
He was a man of faith and was a fixture at Evergreen Fellowship for a number of years and, most recently, was a member of Red Rocks Community Church, where he served on the greeting and A/V teams, and attended and served in the Recover men's group.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Information will be posted at: www.facebook.com/groups/2457419580985102/?ref=share.
In lieu of flowers, Phillip asked that donations be made to the Red Rocks Community Church Recover group. Please contact Chris Jindra at [email protected].
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 5, 2020