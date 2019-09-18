Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Anne Hutchinson Eynon. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Morrison Chapel Morrison , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Anne Hutchinson Eynon passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Salida. Daughter to Anne Coursen and Don Hutchinson, Phyllis was born on April 7, 1964, and raised in Woodstock, N.Y.

Phyllis spent her younger years alongside her brother Stevie and sisters Jane and Robbie. In her youth, she could be found at the Bridgehampton Raceway with her dad or exploring her love for nature with her mother.

Phyllis "got on the bus" in 1981 when she attended her first Grateful Dead concert. Her love for music and dance is legendary among all who knew her.

Phyllis married Ted Eynon on May 5, 1990. Loving and caring mother to Stuart and Emily, Phyllis held a deep sense of purpose in her role as a parent. Her unconditional love and support for her children was unparalleled.

Phyllis moved to Salida in 2013, charmed by the Arkansas River, peacefulness and lively arts scene. In her years there, she enjoyed spending days by the river, skiing at Monarch Mountain, and attending and volunteering at local community concerts and events.

Throughout her life, her door was always open, and she warmly welcomed and embraced all around her. Her willingness to share her life, laughter, fun and positivity knew no bounds. Phyllis served as a willing ear, and source of kindness, generosity and friend for any in need.

In the wake of her life, she left many people feeling better than how she found them; when she was someone's friend, she was a friend for life.

Phyllis is survived by her children, sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her passions for travel, art, kindness and especially music are carried on and embraced by her children. Phyllis remains a rare bright light in the world that will not fade away as her spirit dances on.

Please join us Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for a celebration of the life of Phyllis Anne Hutchinson Eynon. This is an open invitation to all those who wish to celebrate the life of Phyllis. Colorful clothing is encouraged.

Published in Canyon Courier on Sept. 18, 2019

