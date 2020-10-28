1/1
Phyllis "Nanny" Zangari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis "Nanny" Zangari passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
The first resident of Witter Gulch, Phyllis was a longtime member of the Evergreen community and had a positive and memorable impact on many families. Though she is no longer with us, her stories of Evergreen's growth, her wonderful vegetarian recipes and other fond memories will live on.
As Nanny would always say, we should all remember: K.I.S.S - Keep it Simple, Stupid.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Canyon Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved