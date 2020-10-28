Phyllis "Nanny" Zangari passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

The first resident of Witter Gulch, Phyllis was a longtime member of the Evergreen community and had a positive and memorable impact on many families. Though she is no longer with us, her stories of Evergreen's growth, her wonderful vegetarian recipes and other fond memories will live on.

As Nanny would always say, we should all remember: K.I.S.S - Keep it Simple, Stupid.



