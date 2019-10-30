Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Rachel Anne Eppinga. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Lan Su Chinese Garden 239 NW Everett St. Portland , OR View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Rachel Anne Eppinga, 47, died peacefully in the arms of her love, Scott Melkerson, and mother Cheryl Eppinga on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home in Portland, Ore., after a courageous battle with cancer.

In 1990, she graduated with honors from Evergreen High School and was valedictorian, and went on to study at Lewis & Clark College, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in math and physics. Rachel would go on to obtain a master's degree in oriental medicine at the National College of Natural Medicine, where she obtained her doctor of naturopathic medicine degree.

Rachel owned her own practice and worked at the Connect Chiropractic & Wellness Center, where she was a Wellness Warrior and naturopathic physician and acupuncturist. She was a creator of constant beauty, a medicine woman, healer of mind and body, and was a radiant soul full of love and life.

Rachel will be lovingly remembered by her partner of 12 years, Scott, and his son Aidan, her mother, Cher, brother Aaron, and sister Nikki, and nephew Joshua. She is further survived by her extended family and dear friends and patients.

Family, friends and others whose lives Rachel touched are invited to memorialize her at the Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St. in Portland, Ore.,

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause dear to Rachel's heart, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, at

Dr. Rachel Anne Eppinga, 47, died peacefully in the arms of her love, Scott Melkerson, and mother Cheryl Eppinga on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home in Portland, Ore., after a courageous battle with cancer.In 1990, she graduated with honors from Evergreen High School and was valedictorian, and went on to study at Lewis & Clark College, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in math and physics. Rachel would go on to obtain a master's degree in oriental medicine at the National College of Natural Medicine, where she obtained her doctor of naturopathic medicine degree.Rachel owned her own practice and worked at the Connect Chiropractic & Wellness Center, where she was a Wellness Warrior and naturopathic physician and acupuncturist. She was a creator of constant beauty, a medicine woman, healer of mind and body, and was a radiant soul full of love and life.Rachel will be lovingly remembered by her partner of 12 years, Scott, and his son Aidan, her mother, Cher, brother Aaron, and sister Nikki, and nephew Joshua. She is further survived by her extended family and dear friends and patients.Family, friends and others whose lives Rachel touched are invited to memorialize her at the Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St. in Portland, Ore., www.lansugarden.org from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause dear to Rachel's heart, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, at www.girlsincpnw.org/donate. Published in Canyon Courier on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close