Randy Fetting, 62, of Clovis, N.M., died suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, of a heart attack in Hartsel, Colo.

He was born in Denver on May 29, 1956, to Virgil and Ruth Fetting. He lived most of his younger years in Conifer and graduated from Evergreen High School. After graduating from high school, he lived and worked in the Conifer area for several years, owning his own business running heavy equipment.

He then moved to Hartsel, where he built his off-grid home. He was a certified welder and worked as a blaster. His jobs kept him moving around the country, where he worked in Fairplay, Glenwood Springs, Nevada, Texas and ending up in Clovis, N.M. He always called Hartsel home.

Randy was an adventurous sort. He rode bulls, snorkeled and did some hang gliding when he was young. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pheasant hunting, dancing, remote-control toys and wildlife. His love for running heavy equipment won him the nickname "Big Iron." His favorite thing, by far, was enjoying the fellowship of his friends.

Randy is survived by his father, Virgil Fetting; brother Mike Fetting; sister Billie Brown; and by many other family and friends.

We will be celebrating Randy's life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain High Chapel, 8444 S. U.S. 285, Morrison, CO. Lunch will be served after the service.

Randy was a very generous man. He donated his body to Science Care in order to help others in his death. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to any .

