Randy Thompson of Kittredge died May 17, 2020, at home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Rock Island, Ill., to Clyde and Marilyn Thompson. He moved to Colorado in 1992 and did landscaping and snow removal in the Evergreen area.
He is survived by his son Austin; siblings Dan, Todd, Kim and Karolyn; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Diane, Larry, Mel, Jeff and Gary.
Graveside services are pending at Dennison Funeral Home in Aledo, Ill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Colorado.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 27, 2020