Service Information Horan & McConaty 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard Lakewood , CO 80227 (303)-986-9615 Rosary 7:00 PM Horan & McConaty 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard Lakewood , CO View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Christ the King Church 4291 Evergreen Pkwy Evergreen , CO View Map

On the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, Raymond P. Costello of Evergreen passed away at the age of 87.

Raymond was born to James and Bernadette Costello in 1932. He attended Regis High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Denver. He went on to serve as a distinguished officer and aviator in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years.

In October 1960, he married Lois Eileen and together raised four boys, Charles, Michael, Thomas and Robert. He also taught for Denver Public Schools, and after retirement from the Air Force, he worked for the City and County of Denver as a management analyst. During his Denver career, he was a member of the Evergreen Volunteer Fire Department.

Raymond was a very active member of Christ the King Catholic Church and volunteered his time freely to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, among many other local organizations. He loved Colorado and was an avid skier.

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, James; his mother, Bernadette; his brothers, Donald and James; his sister, Louanna; and his wife, Lois. He is survived by his four children, Charles and his wife Dana, Michael, Thomas, Robert and his wife Youngmi; and three grandchildren, Tanner, Brenna and Riley; plus many nieces and nephews.

A memorial rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019, at Horan and McConaty in Lakewood. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Evergreen. He will be interred at Fort Logan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mount Evans Home Health Care and Hospice in Evergreen.

