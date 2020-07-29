Rhoda Ann Hill was a gentle and loving woman who was known for her sweet smile and caring ways. Rhoda passed peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Rhoda was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Worms, Neb., to Thorval and Anna (Luebke) Simonson. Rhoda was raised on the homestead started in 1881 by her Norwegian immigrant grandparents. Though she eventually moved to Colorado, Rhoda maintained strong connections to her family and friends in Nebraska throughout her life.

She moved to Evergreen in 1957. Rhoda kept a close network of friends in the Evergreen community. She kept a busy social calendar of theater performances, card games, road trips and outings with the Red Hats. In addition to her family, the friends she held dear were one of the greatest treasures of her life.

In addition, she worked nearly 40 years as a server at Hiwan Country Club and was also a full-time accountant at Lincoln Tax for many years.

Survivors in the immediate family include her sons, Dave and Darrell Stunkel of Evergreen, and her cousin, Alice Darre of Washington state. Additional survivors include five grandchildren, Sadie Kirschke, Dana Stunkel, Derick Stunkel, Nathan Stunkel and Ryan Singel. She also had numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She will be forever adored and missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Hill; her parents; and two brothers, Oliver and Allen.

Baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church on Oct. 9, 1932, she was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith. She requested all memorials be made to Lutheran Church of the Cross in Evergreen or St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer, Neb.



