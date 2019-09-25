Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Chamberlain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Chamberlain, a longtime resident of Buffalo Creek, passed away on July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Sidney, Neb., on Oct. 6, 1947, to Nelita and Robert Miller. They divorced in 1954, and Nelita married William Chamberlain.

Richard is survived by his wife Sharon; sons Jeff and William (BJ); 15 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two sisters, Debby and Pat.

His daughter, Keri, preceded him in death earlier this year. His sister Suzanne, brother Ty and all parents have gone before him.

Richard was drafted in 1967, serving in Vietnam and receiving an honorable discharge in 1969.

Richard and Sharon married June 18, 1971, and moved to Buffalo Creek in 1975, where they raised their children and still reside.

Richard was employed by US West/CenturyLink for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He was a volunteer firefighter and acting chief from 1982 to 1984, and a 4-H leader from 1985 to 1992.

Richard loved team-roping, competing as often as possible.

In 2009, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, resulting in a bone marrow transplant in 2010. Following treatment, he remained in remission until August of 2018 when treatment began again until the time of his passing.

Richard's passions in life were his family, team roping, vintage trucks and cars, his country, the mountains and his dog, Carl.

