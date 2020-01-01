Richard V. Alexander, 84, died on Dec. 21, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla.
He is survived by his wife Rose Alexander; children Eric and Amy Alexander, Lisa and John Primrose, Mya Jones, and Michael and Ashley Ramos; and his grandchildren, Aralyn and Karis Alexander, Katie and Parker Primrose, Morgan and Michael Jones, and Samantha and Jake Ramos; siblings Joyce Disborough, Donna Charley, David Alexander; and he was previously married to Anita Paulus Alexander.
He was born Dec. 31, 1934, in Indianapolis and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served on the USS Banner during the Korean War. He moved to Evergreen in 1974 and started his own business, Alexander & Alexander Insurance, and later Strong Tower Insurance.
He had a strong work ethic, authored the children's book "Tony the Pony" and retired this year.
Richard enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Hiwan Golf Club in Evergreen.
After moving to Hobe Sound, Fla., Richard became active in veterans affairs, serving on the advisory board at the West Palm Beach VA Hospital, and he was chosen for a U.S. Honor Flight to Washington D.C. honoring Korean War veterans.
Richard was a previous member of Conference Baptist Church in Evergreen and member of First Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla. He will be laid to rest with honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite veterans charity or hospital in Richard's honor.
