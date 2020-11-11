Robert "Bob" Burr, 83, passed away peacefully at his Evergreen home on Oct. 28, 2020.

Bob spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family and closest friends. His endless love and laughter carried him to the end to his final resting place.

Bob was born on Lovers Lane in Loveland, Colo., on June 7, 1937. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Neah Burr; brothers Dennis and Fred Burr; son Kurtis Karr; and granddaughter Kristian Jeskie.

Bob was energetic, creative, kind and generous. An amazing husband and father, Bob forever put the needs of his family above his own. His memory will live on through his remarkable children.

He is survived by his wife, DeLaine; brother Bill (Sally) Burr of Black Forest; children Gigi (Curt) Baune of Greeley, Shelly (Tom) Nichols of Hudson, Jillian (Jason) Walker of Denver, Karen (Geoff) Goossens of Thornton and Cami (Chris) Apostolides of Littleton; grandkids Jason Warrnier, Kurtis Karr, Michael Nichols, Trista Clay, Bryson and Valerie Apostolides, Maia and Logan Goossens; great-grandkids Kristian and Eva Warrnier; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob's zest for living his life to the fullest is what made him such a joy to be with. Bob's adventures began early in his life. At 15, Bob and his best friend drove their Model-T to California and lived there for the summer. At 17, he joined the Navy, which may not have exactly been his idea, but it provided Bob with a deeper human understanding and appreciation for life.

Shortly after his return from Korea, he started his family. Throughout his life, his commitment and love for his family were his greatest passion and possession. His family continued to grow through the years and included eight children, 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He made many friends through his hobbies, which included restoring classic cars, horseback riding, camping and boating. He was always up for a great conversation. He was noted for always having a willing ear and an open heart. He will be greatly missed by many.

Bob was most at home in the mountains; Grand Lake always held a special place in his heart.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers please donate to The Grand Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund.







