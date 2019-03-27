Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gary "Bob" Rice. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Gary Rice, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Colorado surrounded by his two daughters and former wife during his last days. They held his hand as he joined Jesus.

Bob was born on Sept. 28, 1938, in Highland Park, Mich., to the late Edward Joseph Gary Rice and Mabel Virginia (Mitter) Rice. He was the youngest of three children (brother Edward and sister Dolores) all deceased.

He leaves behind two daughters: Pamela (Rice)

In 2015, Bob moved to Colorado to be close to his daughters and grandchildren, and lived at Elk Run Assisted Living in Evergreen. He lived there for three years and made wonderful friends.

From the time he was a young man, Bob was known to have "a gentle soul" and was giving of himself to others. Even at Elk Run, he took great pride in shoveling snow, gardening and helping wherever needed.

There, he earned his loving nickname, "Helpful Bob." People always commented on how his face lit up when he spoke of his girls. To the end, Bob never wanted to leave his girls as they were always the light of his life. He succumbed to heart disease, Alzheimer's and narcolepsy.

A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Randy Rheaume, will be held on March 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave., (between 13-14 Mile) in Royal Oak, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Center for Narcolepsy Neurosciences or Hospice in Bob's memory.

