Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul "Bob" Michaud. View Sign Service Information Interment 1:30 PM Fort Logan National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Owing to his father's military career, Bob attended numerous schools growing up. He graduated from Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland in 1965. He was active in the Boy Scouts in the mid- to late-1950s with his brother Jim. In Norway he learned to ski, and with his father and brother Jim earned awards for distance cross-country skiing.

Bob served in the U.S. Air Force at Lowry Air Force Base. His Air Force training and experience made him eligible for a journeyman's electrician license upon completion of his military service. He formed and engaged in his own electrical contracting business while attending college, pursuing a degree in power engineering. He helped his brother Mike get his own journeyman electrician license.

Bob earned an engineering degree from the University of Colorado at Denver. After graduation from engineering school, he was employed with the Bureau of Reclamation and later the National Park Service.

Bob was actively engaged in the outdoor activities of skiing, hiking, camping and canoeing. Bob was a longtime season pass holder at Loveland Ski Area. He was an avid tennis and golf player.

Bob was an amateur painter. It was his passion and provided peace for him. He was an accomplished drummer, and at the time of his death, he was working to improve his skill at playing the bass guitar and electric keyboard.

Bob was passionate about his faith, and he attended religious services over the years at several different churches, where he participated in praise and worship musical groups.

Bob was known by his friends as having a quirky wit.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Leonard Michaud. Survivors include siblings Jim and his wife Glenda, Richard and his wife Janet, Michael Michaud and Mary Anne Michaud.

Interment of cremains will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with military honors. A no-host lunch celebration of life will follow with at Golden Corral, Riverpoint at Sheridan, 3677 S Santa Fe, Sheridan CO 80110.



Robert Paul "Bob" Michaud was born April 24, 1947, in Presque Isle, Maine, while his father Leonard was on assignment there in the Army Air Corps. He passed from his Earth journey Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 72.Owing to his father's military career, Bob attended numerous schools growing up. He graduated from Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland in 1965. He was active in the Boy Scouts in the mid- to late-1950s with his brother Jim. In Norway he learned to ski, and with his father and brother Jim earned awards for distance cross-country skiing.Bob served in the U.S. Air Force at Lowry Air Force Base. His Air Force training and experience made him eligible for a journeyman's electrician license upon completion of his military service. He formed and engaged in his own electrical contracting business while attending college, pursuing a degree in power engineering. He helped his brother Mike get his own journeyman electrician license.Bob earned an engineering degree from the University of Colorado at Denver. After graduation from engineering school, he was employed with the Bureau of Reclamation and later the National Park Service.Bob was actively engaged in the outdoor activities of skiing, hiking, camping and canoeing. Bob was a longtime season pass holder at Loveland Ski Area. He was an avid tennis and golf player.Bob was an amateur painter. It was his passion and provided peace for him. He was an accomplished drummer, and at the time of his death, he was working to improve his skill at playing the bass guitar and electric keyboard.Bob was passionate about his faith, and he attended religious services over the years at several different churches, where he participated in praise and worship musical groups.Bob was known by his friends as having a quirky wit.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Leonard Michaud. Survivors include siblings Jim and his wife Glenda, Richard and his wife Janet, Michael Michaud and Mary Anne Michaud.Interment of cremains will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with military honors. A no-host lunch celebration of life will follow with at Golden Corral, Riverpoint at Sheridan, 3677 S Santa Fe, Sheridan CO 80110. Published in Canyon Courier on Nov. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close