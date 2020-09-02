Mom, grandma, daughter, aunt and beloved longtime Evergreen resident Robin Joy Evans, 70, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Aug. 11, 2020. Mom displayed incredible courage and grace throughout her brief battle with stage 4 colon cancer as she bravely told her story and lived out her final days on her own terms.

Reflecting back, Robin truly believed that she lived a blessed life - she loved the family she raised in Evergreen and felt very fortunate to have lived long enough to see her children grow up to raise families of their own.

Mom was an exceptionally devoted mother to her two sons, Jason and Cody, and her two daughters-in-law, Rika and Nichole, and a tenderly loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Kai, Graycen, Sage, Camilla, and Kalana - we all love her and miss her deeply. Robin also leaves behind several other loving family members and many dear friends, who are also mourning her loss.

She had an unbelievably kind and caring soul that enhanced the lives of all of her friends and family. Anybody fortunate enough to have built a meaningful relationship with Mom knows just how much love that woman had in her heart. She was the best friend you could have, just talking with her made you feel so good, and I wish more than anything that I could still give her a call.

Without a doubt, Robin Joy Evans is the source of any good or redeeming qualities that my brother and I have. She was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren, and proudly considers us to be her legacy.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Robin was a tremendously caring daughter, friend and confidant to her late parents Louis and Beatrice Pine, both amazing individuals in their own right. A gifted and compassionate elementary/middle school teacher, Mom educated and positively influenced countless lives throughout New York, Connecticut, Missouri

and Colorado.

In 1976, she threw caution to the wind and drove across the country with her 9-week-old son Jason in the car to move into a small house near the top of Camel Heights in Evergreen. Robin quickly fell in love with the freedom and solitude of the forested mountains and decided this was the ideal spot to raise her family.

A couple of years later she gave birth to her second son, Cody, and built a home in Evergreen Meadows, where she lovingly nurtured her family for 12 years before moving to her current home in Hiwan in Evergreen, where she has resided for the past 30 years.

Mom was always glad to welcome friends and family into her home to take a break from their troubles, her well renowned motherly nature reached near epic proportions in the mid-to-late-'90s as she hosted, fed and practically adopted hordes of local teenage misfits (i.e. Jason's and Cody's friends).

In her later years, she focused on deepening her relationships with her loved ones and passionately pursuing her hobbies of gardening, reading, nature-watching, cooking, walking in the woods, gossiping, and of course, baking her legendary cookies. Robin loved all things Evergreen; it is where she felt most at peace, and it will always be her home.

Our family will hold memorial services at a later date, and we ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Evergreen Nature Center/Evergreen Audubon or the Jefferson County Library Foundation in her honor. Please go give your loved ones a big hug and let them know how much you love them - it's what she would have wanted.



