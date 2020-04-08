On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Colorado said goodbye to longtime Evergreen resident Dr. Ron Jendry, aged 69, when he died of natural causes. Dr. Jendry, or Dr. J, was a primary care physician for more than 40 years.
Born in Chicago, he graduated from the Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine at the University of Illinois in 1976. Married to his wife Dot in 1973, they happily moved to Colorado following graduation.
Over the years he practiced medicine in Keystone, Tucson, Denver, Littleton, Aurora, and many years at Lakepoint Medical Center in Evergreen. Besides working with patients, he so enjoyed mentoring numerous residents in training at several programs in the Denver area.
He'll be remembered for his humor, as a musician, his love of travel, his "world famous" dishes, as a World War II junkie, lover of classic movies and The Duke, and as "Clark" for all family events.
Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dot; his daughter, Amanda (Matt); his son, Sean (Julia); his four blessed grandchildren; along with his sister, Irene; numerous nephews and a niece, and their children.
In these uncertain times, a celebration of life will be scheduled when possible. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to ?the or s.
Published in Canyon Courier on Apr. 8, 2020