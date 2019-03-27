The life of Rosalie Shryll Behn, longtime resident of Evergreen, will be celebrated in Bird City, Kan., at the Wesleyan Community Church on April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. central.
|
She was an extraordinary person who inspired anyone fortunate enough to know her. Memorial contributions in honor of Shryll may be made to the Tri-State Antique Engine and Threshers Association, P.O. Box 9, Bird City, KS 67731.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 27, 2019