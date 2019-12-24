Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Fowler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ross Fowler, 49, of Evergreen, died on Dec. 13, 2019. He was born in Manchester, England, to Stuart and Susan Fowler, where he grew up with his brother, Alistair.

Ross attended Acacias Primary School in Burnage, Kingsway Secondary School, then to Alsager College in Crewe. He moved to Texas in the early '90s, where he met and married Ann Fowler.

His entire adult life was dedicated to soccer and the kids who played. He coached with a passion and dedication that inspired so many young men and women. Ross coached not only soccer skills but life skills. He taught his players to be good, honest people with integrity and respect. These were qualities he emulated on a daily basis … he really did "walk the walk." He was a mentor, role model and friend to so many on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ross is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife Ann and sons Connor and Cal, as well as his brother Alistair with his wife Denise and children Ethan and Sarah.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Denver Kickers Sports Club clubhouse starting at 1 p.m., where there will be a catered reception followed by the celebration ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ross Fowler Scholarship Fund for the Evergreen High School soccer program or the Ross Fowler Scholarship Fund for Denver Kickers. Ross was very passionate about making the game he loved accessible to everyone. Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 24, 2019

