Ruby Bates (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peak Community and Wellness Center's Spruce Room
6612 S. Ward St.
Littleton, CO
Obituary
Ruby Bates, born Jan. 12, 1931, passed away July 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; her four daughters and their husbands, Becky (Larry), Barbara (Charlie), Beverly (Carl) and Bonnie (Rick); her two granddaughters, Vanessa and Andrea and their husbands; four step-grandchildren, Ryan, Mandy, Mark and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Madison and Drake, and eight step-great-grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Lauren, Leah, Tyler, Jaeden, Levi and Milli. 
Carl and Ruby were happily married nearly 70 years.
A celebration of life service for Ruby Bates will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Peak Community and Wellness Center's Spruce Room, 6612 S. Ward St., Littleton, CO 80127.
RSVP by e-mail to [email protected].
While flowers are certainly appreciated, please consider a donation to www.alz.org.
Published in Canyon Courier on July 31, 2019
