Ruby Bates, born Jan. 12, 1931, passed away July 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; her four daughters and their husbands, Becky (Larry), Barbara (Charlie), Beverly (Carl) and Bonnie (Rick); her two granddaughters, Vanessa and Andrea and their husbands; four step-grandchildren, Ryan, Mandy, Mark and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Madison and Drake, and eight step-great-grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Lauren, Leah, Tyler, Jaeden, Levi and Milli.
Carl and Ruby were happily married nearly 70 years.
A celebration of life service for Ruby Bates will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Peak Community and Wellness Center's Spruce Room, 6612 S. Ward St., Littleton, CO 80127.
RSVP by e-mail to [email protected].
While flowers are certainly appreciated, please consider a donation to www.alz.org.
Published in Canyon Courier on July 31, 2019