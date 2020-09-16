Rudy Savage, founder and CEO of Talking Book Publishers Inc., passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020.

Rudy always had an entrepreneurial spirit, as evidenced when his mom walked into the basement in the 1940s and was surprised to find a group of neighbors sitting in chairs watching her young boy perform a talent show they had paid to watch.

Rudy graduated from the University of Denver and served in the U.S. Army. In 1965, he founded the Talking Book Publishing Co., which later became the nonprofit Talking Book Publishers Inc. He was the CEO for 55 years until his passing.

As a contractor for the National Library Service, Rudy was a pioneer in providing audio recordings for the blind and print disabled. He significantly impacted the lives of countless individuals by literally producing hundreds of millions of copies of "talking books" for the National Library Service program in his lifetime.

Rudy received many awards and recognitions of his work for the blind community, including the Newell Perry Award in 1998 by the National Federation of the Blind. This prestigious honor was previously awarded to people such as Hubert Humphrey, the 38th vice president of the United States, and U.S. Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr.

He authored several books, loved horses, had a fondness for the island of Kauai, traveled many times to South America, helped build the Colorado Trail, and was a dedicated and active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Evergreen. He was humble and uncommonly kind.

Born in Denver, Rudy raised his family on Lookout Mountain and lived his final years in Highlands Ranch.

He was incredibly devoted to his immediate and extended family. Nobody would ever question the deep love he had for his children and late wife, Nancy, whom he proposed to on their first date and was happily married to for 41 years.

He is loved by his children Gregg, Brooke and Rom; their spouses Melissa, Brian and Tina; his grandchildren Jackson, Alexandra Ruby, Zion, Ayden and Kaydence; and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a special tribute for Rudy on Sept. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Vernon Canyon Club, 24933 Clubhouse Circle, Golden, CO 80401.

For those who would like to make a donation in Rudy's name, please consider Wide Horizon, a nursing facility that has touched the family with its quality of care and kindness. Wide Horizon, 8900 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Please write "In honor of Rudy Savage" on the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store