Sally Davidson Marovich nee Hendricks died peacefully on June 10, 2019. Born in Fort

She grew up in Fort Smith with three sisters and two brothers: Gwyn Johnson (Mike), Mary Lynn Lawler, Betsy Walters, the late Tim Hendricks and Randy Hendricks.

Sally graduated from St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith in 1968, was presented as a debutante at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith, and graduated from Loretto Heights College with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in English and minoring in psychology in 1972.

She worked in marketing and banking, and was also the creator and past owner of Biscuits & Berries Catering Service in Evergreen.

She married Ron Marovich in 1984, and they had two sons, Ben (Carrie) and Matt. Her children and expected grandson were the light of her life.

Sally was very involved in a number of organizations including: The Children's Diabetes Guild, The Pastel Society of Colorado, Jewels for Hope, Center for the Arts Evergreen, and the Open Door Studio tours of Evergreen. She volunteered for many organizations, including Mount Evans Hospice, Junior League, Boy Scouts of America, Montessori School of Evergreen and Jefferson County Schools.

Sally loved art and creating art, and shared that love of art with her entire community, which deeply influenced and inspired many over the years. A display of her work may be found on her webpage:

Sally Davidson Marovich was a genuine friend to many, all of whom appreciated her fun positive spirit. She will be greatly missed.

