On the first day of spring, March 19, 2020, Sandy died after a short battle with cancer in the Villa Manor Care Center in Lakewood with friends nearby. She had been diagnosed in November 2019.

Sandy was born in Clovis, N.M., the third child to her parents Selma and Bernard. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Patricia and brother Jim.

She grew up in the Evergreen area in a home that her father built in Kerr Gulch; Sandy was very proud of that fact and mentioned it often with pride throughout her life. Sandy graduated from Evergreen High School in 1967; some may also remember that her mother was a secretary there.

Sandy graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1971 and a master's degree in 1973 in education from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Immediately following graduation, Sandy was offered her first position as the director of continuing education for the West Campus of the Community College of Denver under the leadership of the first campus president, Owen

In 1983, Red Rocks Community College was established as its own independent community college, and Sandy became the first dean of continuing education and community services, a self-sustaining unit at the college.

Under Sandy's leadership, the department experienced dramatic growth and became known as a leader in the Colorado Community College system with a very large, diverse set of programs with special focus on programs for children. Sandy was instrumental in integrating credit off-site programs on satellite campuses as well as the delivery of non-credit courses and programs that were in demand in the community.

Sandy was early to establish a very well-respected business-industry partnership unit within her division that served businesses across the entire RRCC's geographic footprint.

Sandy was involved with both state and national continuing education associations. She was a member of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and state leader for the National Continuing Education Association. Sandy demonstrated leadership in higher education as an innovator, never afraid of fighting for what her community, department and staff needed.

She had a keen insight into the latest and most significant trends in education and training, and worked tirelessly at the college, serving under several different presidents to create strong community partnerships. Her large staff witnessed her exceptional ability to engage with diverse groups of people on and off campus, and they learned early to respect and emulate Sandy. Because of her leadership skills, the innovative and dedicated team she developed was confident and capable of representing the college in the community with integrity, commitment and pride.

When Sandy left RRCC in the

early 1990s, she joined the Univer-sity of Phoenix, Denver campus to establish the first business and industry unit for the Denver arm of the national online university.

When Sandy decided it was time to shift from college education leadership positions, she established her own businesses. The first was Workforce Development Specialists, which was based on her continuing education program for adults changing careers. The second was Residential Lending Specialists, of which she was the owner and mortgage loan originator from 2000 to about 2012 or so, followed in 2014 by the creation of her own consulting practice, CivicHub LLC, specializing in creating strategic partnerships to support philanthropic efforts.

Her last formal position was with Dress for Success Denver. It was always evident that Sandy loved her early leadership positions, yet at this time in her career, moving from executive positions to a support position, it was also clear that Sandy enjoyed her work particularly because she was confident of what she was responsible for and passionate about the mission of Dress for Success: "The Mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life."

Sandy worked for Dress for Success for five years. She came to the organization through the AmeriCorps VISTA Program. As a VISTA intern, she assisted with marketing, editing and education for the organization.

She quickly developed a love for grant writing. She excelled at it and was soon promoted to grant manager. During her time at Dress for Success Denver, she raised more than $250,000 for the organization through her writing skills. She was a well-rounded editor, and often corrected websites, e-mails and writing samples for the team.

She believed in the mission! She loved helping women achieve their goals and stand on their own two feet. She brought guests to events and sought support of the programs.

Sandy was a dedicated member of the team, and her stories and comic antics will be deeply missed. She was a hoot and the most pop-ular guest at happy hour.

Those who worked with her over the many years, lifelong friends and those who knew her well, saw that this last organization was a perfect match for a woman who always dressed with a flare and an outstanding fashion sense, while quietly showing that she had a deep caring and concern for the less fortunate.

In her free time, Sandy was a serious sale shopper, loved reading author Sue Grafton's Alphabet woman detective stories starting with "A is for Alibi," written in 1982, and she was known to sneak up to Central City or Black Hawk to try her hand at little gambling to "see if the slot machines were hot!"

Sandy will be missed by all who worked closely with her and her many friends. She was a wonderful role model who demonstrated how to be sophisticated, smart and strategic while also having a deep concern for others. Sandy was a true servant-leader who inspired those with whom she worked to grow and develop into the best that they could be.

Her gentle spirit and demonstrated kindness will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Because of the exceptional person Sandy was, many businesses, communities and individuals have been given the foundation to be successful because of her influence.

Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to one or both of the following organizations: Dress for Success Denver, c/o Amara Martin, Executive Director, 2425 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80222; or Bootstraps, Class of 1967 Evergreen High School Scholarship, P.O. Box 253, Evergreen, CO 80437.

A celebration of life is planned for Sandy at the Evergreen Lake House at a date and time to be announced later.



