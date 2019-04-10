Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sarah Elizabeth Hutchison Almy, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Evergreen on March 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 5, 1945, in Carlsbad, N.M., to her late parents Perry and Elizabeth Hutchison.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Fred; two sons, Scott (Renee) and Jonathan (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Matthew, Meredith and Dylan; sister Susan (Bob) Jones; brother Craig (Dianna) Hutchison; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A long-time Houston resident, she grew up in Carlsbad, N.M., where she was active in 4H raising show pigs and sheep for the county and state fairs competition. She was a 1963 graduate of Carlsbad High School, where she participated in student council, served as a class officer and was a New Mexico Girls State selection.

She graduated in 1967 from the University of New Mexico in English and secondary education, and was a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. She later earned a master's degree in reading education from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

During her career, she was an accomplished high school English teacher in the Albuquerque, Lubbock and Houston area school districts (Klein, Humble and The Woodlands).

She and her husband retired in 2005 and relocated to Colorado. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, homemaking and travel. She was a devoted mother to her sons and their families, and especially enjoyed a cherished relationship with her grandchildren. Her engaging personality, her story-telling ability and her unique sense of humor gained her an abundance of friends.

She will be remembered for her compassion for children and the elderly, for her genuine interest in student success, and for her enduring optimism and faith. She was a girl with a mind, a woman with an attitude, a lady with class, and a special person who loved many and was loved by many. In her memory, the family suggests taking a child aside and reading an interesting story together.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mountain Blue Cancer Care and Mount Evans Hospice for their love and caring service.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood.



3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard

Lakewood , CO 80227

(303) 986-9615 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Canyon Courier on Apr. 10, 2019

