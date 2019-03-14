Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheri Lynn Bremer. View Sign

Sheri passed away peacefully at Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 69.

She was a native to Colorado, born just down the street from Lutheran at St. Luke's on April 1, 1949. Sheri lived her last 38 years in the Evergreen community.

She graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder and went on to get her master's in nursing.

When she wasn't working, she enjoyed spending time camping, hiking, fishing, and everything Colorado.

She was surrounded by her family and friends who supported her as she courageously battled cancer.

Throughout her illness, she maintained a positive attitude and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her granddaughter, family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Paul Bremer and his wife Hilary; her granddaughter, Anya Bremer; sister Tammy Allen and her husband Greg; and nephews and nieces Kyle, Stephanie, TeAnna and Eric.

Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 13, 2019

