Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sig Brekke was born May 29, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., the son of Herman and Florence Brekke.

Sig attended Audubon High School in Audubon, Iowa. After high school, he attended Dana College in Blair, Neb., and later received his business degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Neb. At the "old" age of 55, Sig received his MBA from Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Ga.

It was at Dana College that Sig met his wife, Marlyce Stevens Brekke, a student from Pickrell, Neb. Marlyce and Sig were married on Dec. 28, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Neb. It was a marriage that lasted for a lifetime. Sig and Marlyce had two children: a daughter, Angela Lynn Studer and a son, Trigg Ronald Brekke.

Sig spent the majority of his working career in the insurance industry starting in Omaha and ending in Atlanta, Ga. He retired from Munich American Reassurance Co. in Atlanta after 29 years of service. Sig thoroughly enjoyed his career with Munich American, performing in a marketing role that allowed him to satisfy his taste for travel while working with clients across the country.

Upon retirement, Sig and Marlyce moved to Evergreen to enjoy the company of grandchildren and the pleasures of mountain living. He and Marlyce were members of Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen.

Sig was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Florence Brekke.

He is survived by his wife, Marlyce; daughter Angela and son Trigg (Jennifer); sister Judy Seely (Dub) of Sallisaw, Okla., and six grandchildren, Grace, Jack and Mark Studer of Evergreen and Torin, Britta and Elin Brekke of San Diego, Calif.

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial contributions to , online at www.st





Sig Brekke was born May 29, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., the son of Herman and Florence Brekke.Sig attended Audubon High School in Audubon, Iowa. After high school, he attended Dana College in Blair, Neb., and later received his business degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Neb. At the "old" age of 55, Sig received his MBA from Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Ga.It was at Dana College that Sig met his wife, Marlyce Stevens Brekke, a student from Pickrell, Neb. Marlyce and Sig were married on Dec. 28, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Neb. It was a marriage that lasted for a lifetime. Sig and Marlyce had two children: a daughter, Angela Lynn Studer and a son, Trigg Ronald Brekke.Sig spent the majority of his working career in the insurance industry starting in Omaha and ending in Atlanta, Ga. He retired from Munich American Reassurance Co. in Atlanta after 29 years of service. Sig thoroughly enjoyed his career with Munich American, performing in a marketing role that allowed him to satisfy his taste for travel while working with clients across the country.Upon retirement, Sig and Marlyce moved to Evergreen to enjoy the company of grandchildren and the pleasures of mountain living. He and Marlyce were members of Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen.Sig was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Florence Brekke.He is survived by his wife, Marlyce; daughter Angela and son Trigg (Jennifer); sister Judy Seely (Dub) of Sallisaw, Okla., and six grandchildren, Grace, Jack and Mark Studer of Evergreen and Torin, Britta and Elin Brekke of San Diego, Calif.A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial contributions to , online at www.st jude.org , or to The , online at www.cancer.org. Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.