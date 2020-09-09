Steele Kerriden Croswhite, 61, of Tempe, Ariz., lost his month-long battle with COVID-19 on July 21, 2020. "These Are the Days" by Van Morrison played when Kerry passed. Think of him whenever you hear it. A larger-than-life celebration is postponed until we can safely travel and share hugs.

He was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Painesville, Ohio, to William D. Croswhite Jr. and Barbara Steele Kerr Croswhite. Kerry graduated from Evergreen High School in 1976 and Western Colorado University in 1981. Kerry and his wife Laurie were married for 23 years. He was a beloved teacher, swim coach and assistant softball coach at Chandler High School for nearly 20 years. Laurie was his assistant swim coach, and the Chandler Pool will be renamed to honor Coach Kerry.

Volunteering at many veterans' memorials and with the Tempe Police Pipe Band, Kerry played his cherished bagpipes for 17 years.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dusty (and Suzanne) Croswhite.

Kerry is survived by his wife Laurie Emshoff Croswhite (Tempe, Ariz.); children Bristyn Steele Croswhite (Tempe, Ariz.), Dusten Derek Croswhite (Tempe, Ariz.), Kagen James (Claire) Croswhite (Chandler, Ariz.), Ky Brittany Croswhite (Tempe, Ariz.), and Kassidy Steele (Morgan) Croswhite (Mesa, Ariz.); brother Joddy (Beth) Croswhite (Beaver Island, Mich.); sisters Pamela (Dave) Croswhite-Yocom (Elizabeth, Colo.), Melissa Croswhite (Driggs, Idaho), Dee Dee (Dwayne) Croswhite Palmer (Fairport Harbor, Ohio), and Vanessa (Randy) Croswhite Keller (Cleveland, Ohio). Kerry was "Seanair" (Grandfather in Gaelic) to Sawyer Steele Croswhite, and Olyvia Mae and Lennon Paige Croswhite; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. #LungsofSteele



