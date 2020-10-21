Stephen Cole "Steph" Millard passed away Monday, Sept 28, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo., due to longtime stroke and heart failure.

Steph was born Oct. 19, 1947, to Loren and Norma Millard in Palo Alto, Calif. They moved to Conifer in 1965 so Steph could attend the University of Colorado from which he graduated in 1969.

After living in other parts of Colorado, he finally settled back in Conifer in the late 1970s.

While in Conifer, Steph was the editor of the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume newspaper and wrote contributing articles for the Mountain Connection, served on the RTD board of directors for 16 years, distributor for Mountain Man Nuts & Fruits with his wife Judy, was co-owner of Ponderosa Press in Pine Junction and was a member of the Platte Canyon and Conifer chambers of commerce.

He was also a member of the Aspen Park Improvement Association.

Steph is survived by his wife Judy (1982); two children, Scott Franklin (Shelly) and Cindy Franklin Bates (Eric); six grandchildren: Parker, Taylor, Baylee, McKenna, Dillon and Hunter; and one great-granddaughter, Skylar.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Inter-Mountain Humane Society in Conifer. Steph was never without a dog.

There will be a celebration of life open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020, at the Aspen Park Community Center.



