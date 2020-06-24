Susan Eagleston passed away at 52 on April 28, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Growing up in Ohio, Suzie's childhood shaped her into the fearless woman beloved by so many. Suzie's heart was almost as big as it was flighting, so it was less than shocking when she packed up her bags after graduating college at The Ohio State University to pursue her lifelong love of skiing and the mountains in Colorado.

Colorado captured her heart, and although it was hard to leave behind her childhood, she quickly adapted and made new friends and family to add to her existing ones. It was here, in the beautiful Rockies, that Suzie settled, having several husbands, friends and one daughter, Sydney, whom she cherished more than anything other than her beloved dog, Minnie.

Those who met Suzie had the pleasure of knowing a carefree, loving spirit. Her friends and family know far too many stories far too inappropriate for an obituary. These stories, although private and known to few, will forever charm and bring her loved ones joy and happiness in hard times.

Suzie loved a good football game, a glass (or two) of chardonnay and a hearty laugh with those she loved. She so much enjoyed Broadway shows that her life soon became one, filling all who witnessed it with delight.

Unfortunately, a good show must always end albeit too quickly, Suzie, above all things, hated predictability. Although shorter than most would have wanted, Suzie's life fulfilled what any good show should.

Firstly: a good laugh. Suzie was known for her hilarious antics and quotes, forever immortalized by her daughter

and friends.

Secondly, a good show should have a strong lead, someone who doesn't give up and teaches you something. Suzie easily filled this criteria, always loving and seeing the positives even when life gave her chemotherapy instead of lemons.

Lastly, a great Broadway show, despite being dark at times, should always inspire you to persevere and appreciate the blessings, regardless of how small. It should show you the beauty and hilarity in even the most somber of situations. It should leave you thinking about it long after the curtain closes. This is exactly what Suzie accomplished to those who live on without her, and what she will continue doing. For good.

In honor of the lifelong Broadway show, it is only fitting that Suzie's celebration be held at Center Stage in Evergreen. Come share stories, laughter, food and beverages with us in honor of Susan Beth Eagleston from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen. We will continue the celebration at a restaurant from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

"...And there ya have it."



