Evergreen resident Susan Thomas Hoffmann passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her devoted husband Charles Hoffmann, children Tara Hoffmann (Susan Haldiman) and Adam Hoffmann (Melanie Koons Hoffmann), beloved granddaughter Tegan Lela Hoffmann, sister Judith Thomas Eaton (Russell Eaton) and brother Seth Paul Thomas (Margaret Richards Thomas).

She was preceded in death by father Melvin W. (Seth) Thomas and mother Eulalia Phelps (Stevie) Thomas.

Susan grew up in Elmhurst, Ill., and Rolling Hills, Calif. She studied English literature at Fresno State University, where she met Charles Hoffmann. They married in 1967 and moved to Evergreen with their young family in 1977.

Susan worked as a proofreader at the Canyon Courier, then spent the majority of her career with the U.S. Department of the Interior. She was a pioneer in developing online training for Interior employees nationwide.

She and husband Charlie were outdoor enthusiasts, hiking, off-roading and photographing all over the West and on many travels farther afield. A passionate family historian and genealogist, Susan leaves behind many carefully researched records and stories. She was active in the Foothills Parkinson's Support Group and local writing groups.

A private service is planned by her family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Parkinson Association of the Rockies.



