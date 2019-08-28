Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tarah Michelle Truett. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Three Trees Chapel 13416 West Arbor Place Littleton , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Tarah passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family, loving caregivers and her sweet cat "Moonie." Her courageous battle with Huntington's Disease was over.

Tarah was born April 9, 1973, in Denver. She attended Bergen and Wilmot elementary schools, and graduated from Chatfield High School. She attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Tarah worked at various jobs after college, finally for Ashby Drilling Corp. and Find Oil & Gas Co. doing accounting. Her numbers always balanced.

Tarah loved camping and always a cold beer. She was creative and enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, and had a special way with blending colors. She painted angels until she was no longer able. She took great pride in decorating her townhome with all sorts of pictures and treasures from Hobby Lobby.

Tarah usually started planning for Christmas in August; she loved giving gifts. Tarah bravely fought her disease, always trying to think of things to do that would make her feel OK. As difficult as it was for her, she continued to do her yoga. In her final days, the last thing that passed her lips was a cold beer. We love you, Tarah. You will always be in our hearts.

We were so very fortunate to have her wonderful caregivers, Ama, Judy, Kay and Miriam, for more than three years.

She is survived by her parents, Jay and Sally Truett; brother Trevor; and aunts Susan Steele Weir, Linda (Truett) Matthews, Judy Milan and Susan Holm; and uncle David Foster. She is also survived by her great-aunt, Ann Gibson, and several other great-aunts, great-uncles and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Audrey and Vernon Steele, step-grandfather Donald "Pappy" Foster, grandparents Louise and Larry Truett, and her beloved dog and companion of 15 years, "Soul."

Contributions can be made in memory of Tarah to Huntington's Disease Society – Rocky Mountain Chapter, P.O. Box 445, Wheat Ridge, CO 80034.

There will be a celebration of Tarah's Life on Sept. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Three Trees Chapel, 13416 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127. Published in Canyon Courier on Aug. 28, 2019

