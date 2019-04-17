Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Eugene Burns. View Sign

Thomas Eugene Burns, our most loved son, brother, uncle, partner and friend, left this world on April 8, 2019.

Born March 22, 1967, to Bob and Carole Burns in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he was a child of the Midwest until his parents moved him and his siblings to Evergreen in 1976. He spent an idyllic childhood in the mountains and valleys around the family home.

On the weekends, he and his family could be found camping in the summer and skiing in the winter. He was a "survivor" of Evergreen High School in the roaring '80s. Striking out to Monarch Mountain after graduation, Tommy began an adventure that would last 'til the end.

His connection to nature was evident in his love of skiing, river rafting and all things water. On his adventure called Life, he would find himself living in the Lake of the Ozarks year-round, an undertaking not for the faint of heart. He also spent several years in Florida and then later in life, by choice, he lived in Cañon City, where his connection to the river wad once again indulged.

Some time, in Tommy's 20s, he adopted, perhaps even coined the phrase, "Haunch." Anything that was awesome, custom or cool was labeled "Haunch."

He had an inquisitive mind, always contemplating how things worked. At age 5 he was gifted a 'Fifty-in-One Beginner's Electrical Kit' that launched a lifetime of creating and dissecting things so he could put them back together.

Much to his mother's chagrin, that occasionally meant she was left without an electric can opener or toaster in her kitchen. At school, he was most at home in shop class, where he was tasked with building homes in the El Pinal neighborhood in Evergreen. His senior year he carved and painted the wooden welcome sign for the Evergreen High School Cougars that graced the entrance to the parking lot for years to come.

He truly could create and fix anything he set his mind to, and his parents, siblings and friends relied on him to do just that. Some projects took longer than others because he strategized every aspect, but when it was complete, it was "Haunch."

Tommy will be remembered for his infectious smile and ability to bring levity to any situation.

Along with his parents, he is survived by sister Chris and husband Bob; sister Kelly and husband Jay and their daughter Quinn; brother Joe, daughter Hannah and her mother Kristen; his partner Susan and their four-legged Kitty.

Stories shared by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are dearly cherished, and his family will hold their memories close to keep a piece of him near in the years ahead.

The family wishes to thank Mount Evans Hospice and the Life Care Center of Evergreen for their care and compassion.

A celebration of Tommy's life is being planned for this summer near Salida, Colo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Evans Hospice.



