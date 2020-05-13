Tim A. Dougherty, 54, passed away at home on March 31, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in Inglewood, Calif., on March 11, 1966, and moved with his family to Evergreen in 1970. He attended Wilmot Elementary School and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1984.
Tim managed the kitchen at the Wolf House and Jonathan Wolf's, and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1988. He was stationed in Germany at the time the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. He was a mechanic in the inspection branch and maintained F-16s during the Gulf War.
Upon leaving the Air Force, he worked in construction and was a project manager for Fiore & Sons Construction at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife Michaela and son Aaron, parents Jim and Merry Dougherty, sisters Carolyn and Erin, and brother Evan.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 13, 2020