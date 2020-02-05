Dr. Todd Howze Overton J.D., M.D., passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease in Highlands Ranch on Jan. 23, 2020, at age 82.
He is survived by his daughters Marla Overton Kelly and Christian Overton, grandchildren Casey Kelly, Sierra Kelly and Ty Kelly, and older brother Marvin C. Overton Jr. He is predeceased by his wife, Jo Ann Overton.
Todd was born in Pampa, Texas, on Oct. 12, 1937. He graduated from Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University School of Law. He married Jo Ann McMillan from Austin, Texas, and they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where he worked as a briefing attorney for the attorney general of Arizona.
After practicing law for six years, they moved to Tucson for Todd to attend the University of Arizona School of Medicine. After completing residency in 1974, he moved his family to Amarillo, Texas, where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology until he left private practice to teach medicine at Texas Tech University Medical School from 1998-2004.
He and Jo then enjoyed several years of retirement in Santa Fe, N.M., and moved to Evergreen in 2010, where he joined the Volunteer Jefferson County Mounted Search and Rescue Team.
Todd was strong in his Christian faith and a devoted family man. His greatest joys in life were his family, spending time outdoors on his ranch and riding his horses.
There will be a private service for family in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Volunteer Jeffco Mounted Search and Rescue in Evergreen or Young Life.
