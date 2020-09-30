Troy Fogg, 57, of Evergreen went to Heaven Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at St. Anthony Hospital.

Troy was a 41-year resident of Evergreen. He had a great love of all animals and wildlife, and enjoyed watching wildlife and helping his dad at his dad's veterinary clinic, Bergen Park Animal Clinic, until his dad's retirement. Kind at all times, Troy was happy when needed to take in a stray that needed attention.

Troy was employed by Leprino Foods as a security guard on a private estate. In his younger years, he worked at the Coe Lodge Ranch in Cody, Wyo., as well as the Lucas Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Troy is survived by his parents, Dr. T.J. Fogg and Elaine Fogg of Evergreen; his sister Stefani of Lakewood; uncle Woody Fogg of Bozeman, Mont., and uncle and cousins of the El Rallis family of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A service is being put on hold during the pandemic, and one will be held when we are all able to gather and celebrate Troy's life as we would like to.



