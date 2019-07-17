Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vanessa Valentine-Werthan. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:15 AM Evergreen Lake House Evergreen , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vanessa Valentine-Werthan died peacefully in her husband's arms on July 12, 2019. She was 60 (plus one unexpected and delightful spring).

Vanessa devoted her life to serving others and her high principles: to do what is right, to be kind and gentle to people and the planet, to seek wisdom and truth, to live a meaningful and ethical life, to be gracious and grateful.

Her career as a labor and delivery and hospice nurse was her spiritual calling. She cherished the opportunity to offer care, kindness, respect and love to patients during life's greatest transitions: birth and death. As a poet later in life, she expressed her wonder and appreciation for the mysteries of existence and documented her own transition from Earthly achiever - valedictorian, triathlete, educator and leader - to spiritual striver, embracing her most significant roles: wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Vanessa survived MSA for 10 years (a final overachievement). Though her body was weakened, her voice and independence diminished, her vibrant spirit never wavered. She found joy even amidst the sorrow of loss, always able to share a laugh through tears or pause the quotidian struggle to convey love and gratitude for her family and friends.

She connected with her toddler and infant grandchildren without words or mobility, sitting on the floor to share the wonder of simple discoveries and play, childlike herself with a glimmer in her eye. With her children, she shared sweet, quiet moments of mutual admiration and respect. With her husband, enduring commitment, friendship and love.

Vanessa is remembered and honored by Allan, her husband of 40 years; her children Asher (Tessa), Claire (Jason) and Lily; her grandchildren Sienna, Evelyn and Connor; her siblings, Kathryn and Bruce; her father Gordon; her "sister-in-love" Wendy; and many other relatives and friends.

We have learned so much from our sweet Nessa: what it means to be purely kind, how it feels to be loved without qualification, how and why to choose gratitude and to recognize that if you're lucky enough to be with the ones you love, you're lucky enough.

We will gather to celebrate Vanessa's life and legacy at 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Evergreen Lake House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Evans Hospice (for which and to whom the family is forever grateful).

Vanessa Valentine-Werthan died peacefully in her husband's arms on July 12, 2019. She was 60 (plus one unexpected and delightful spring).Vanessa devoted her life to serving others and her high principles: to do what is right, to be kind and gentle to people and the planet, to seek wisdom and truth, to live a meaningful and ethical life, to be gracious and grateful.Her career as a labor and delivery and hospice nurse was her spiritual calling. She cherished the opportunity to offer care, kindness, respect and love to patients during life's greatest transitions: birth and death. As a poet later in life, she expressed her wonder and appreciation for the mysteries of existence and documented her own transition from Earthly achiever - valedictorian, triathlete, educator and leader - to spiritual striver, embracing her most significant roles: wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.Vanessa survived MSA for 10 years (a final overachievement). Though her body was weakened, her voice and independence diminished, her vibrant spirit never wavered. She found joy even amidst the sorrow of loss, always able to share a laugh through tears or pause the quotidian struggle to convey love and gratitude for her family and friends.She connected with her toddler and infant grandchildren without words or mobility, sitting on the floor to share the wonder of simple discoveries and play, childlike herself with a glimmer in her eye. With her children, she shared sweet, quiet moments of mutual admiration and respect. With her husband, enduring commitment, friendship and love.Vanessa is remembered and honored by Allan, her husband of 40 years; her children Asher (Tessa), Claire (Jason) and Lily; her grandchildren Sienna, Evelyn and Connor; her siblings, Kathryn and Bruce; her father Gordon; her "sister-in-love" Wendy; and many other relatives and friends.We have learned so much from our sweet Nessa: what it means to be purely kind, how it feels to be loved without qualification, how and why to choose gratitude and to recognize that if you're lucky enough to be with the ones you love, you're lucky enough.We will gather to celebrate Vanessa's life and legacy at 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Evergreen Lake House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Evans Hospice (for which and to whom the family is forever grateful). Published in Canyon Courier on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close