Vergie & Clyde Smith

Funeral services for two former Evergreen family members were recently held in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Southfield, Mich.

Services for Vergie D. Smith, who died Sept. 25, 2020, were held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Clyde Smith, her brother, died July 2, 2020. His funeral service was held July 15, 2020, in Southfield, Mich.

Both were preceded in death by Elizabeth Burnett and Claude Smith, children of the late Willie Mae Samuel and Clarence Smith.



