1/
Vergie & Clyde Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vergie & Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for two former Evergreen family members were recently held in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Southfield, Mich.
Services for Vergie D. Smith, who died Sept. 25, 2020, were held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Clyde Smith, her brother, died July 2, 2020. His funeral service was held July 15, 2020, in Southfield, Mich.
Both were preceded in death by Elizabeth Burnett and Claude Smith, children of the late Willie Mae Samuel and Clarence Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Canyon Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved