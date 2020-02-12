Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vern Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vern

He was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Nov. 2, 1946. He grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where, at the age of 18, he joined the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department. In 1966, he joined the Army as a tank commander and remained in the National Guard until 1976.

After becoming a

In 1974, the family moved to Evergreen and, of course, he joined the Evergreen Volunteer Fire Department. Vern worked his way through the ranks, becoming chief in 1982-83. He loved the fire service and never stopped taking classes to improve his skills - Rose has the certificates to prove that! He retired from the department in 1996.

In addition to his duties at the EVFD, Vern worked at Coors Brewing Co., and he also became a farrier (horseshoer), which he did in his spare time for the next 10-12 years.

He and Rose celebrated their 50th anniversary in April of 2019.

He leaves his wife Rose; two daughters: Sherri Lynn Crowe (Encampment, Wyo.) and Dianna Renee Smith (Evergreen); grandson Hayden Keith Crowe; brother Gordon Bruce Smith (Debi); other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

At his request, there will be no funeral service. Please keep him in your hearts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, Vern also requested that any donations go to Evergreen Fire/Rescue or a Labrador rescue of your choosing.

