Sunny Golder of Evergreen completed her earthly journey after a series of illnesses on March 28, 2020.

Sunny was born July 21, 1940, to Wallace and Florence Tanner. Sunny's childhood was spent in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Los Angeles, Calif. Upon graduating from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles, she studied at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., eventually graduating from Portland State University with a degree in elementary education.

While attending Lewis & Clark College, she met the love of her life, George. She and George were married and spent 59 wonderful years together. During their life together, they resided in Portland, Ore.; Beaverton, Ore.; San Antonio, Texas; Hill Country Village, Texas; Westport, Conn.; and finally, Evergreen.

Sunny taught fifth-grade science and math for five years, and for many years during college and after, Sunny entertained as a guitar player and folk singer. She was active in local government, serving two terms as a council woman and the treasurer in Hill Country Village, Texas.

After moving to Evergreen, she became an active member of Evergreen Lutheran Church. Her other memberships included PEO chapters in Westport, Conn., and Evergreen.

Sunny was an avid Master Gardener and served as an officer and board member in garden clubs in Texas, Connecticut and Evergreen. In Colorado and Connecticut, Sunny was a flower-show judge. Her love of gardening earned her many "Best in Show" awards and blue ribbons for horticulture and plant arrangements. She was well known for the orchids and xerophytes she raised.

Sunny was a tenacious, strong and courageous woman who, for as long as she was able, led Denver nature hikes on Mount Goliath. In Texas, she was a Girl Scout troop leader, troop leader trainer, troop leader camping instructor, and board member of the San Antonio Girl Scout Council, and in Westport, Conn., she was a multiple-term Nature Center board member.

Even when Sunny's health deteriorated, she continued to bring joy and love to her family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Florence Tanner and her sister, Tonia.

Her survivors include George, her beloved husband; son John Golder and wife Laura of Spring Branch, Texas; son James Golder and wife Sheila of Sunnyvale, Texas: daughter Jill O' Reilly and husband Kevin of Bexley, Ohio; and son Jeffrey and wife Heather of Denver. Sunny had 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four nieces and one nephew.

A service to honor Sunny's life will be held at Evergreen Lutheran Church, 5980 Highway 73, Evergreen, on Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sunny's memory to Evergreen Lutheran Church or Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice.







