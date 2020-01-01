Walter Wynn Goltl passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at his home in Evergreen at the age of 82.
He was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Imperial, Neb. After Walt graduated from Adams City High School, he attended Mesa Junior College and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, where he was a prolific wrestler and football player. He taught physical education for more than 30 years, spending 23 years at Bergen Elementary in Evergreen.
Walt is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn; their three children Holly, Derk and Christi; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Jan. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at The Pines at Genesee, 633 Park Point Drive, Golden. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Donations in his honor can be made to Mount Evans Hospice. Walt's family would like to create a memory book prior to the service, so they ask that anyone interested in sharing, please e-mail your thoughts to Derk at [email protected].
Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family.
Published in Canyon Courier on Jan. 1, 2020