Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne La Douceur. View Sign

Wayne La Douceur, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was the son of Paul J. La Douceur and Yolanda La Douceur. He graduated from LaSalle Sr. High School and then went on to work in the water management field.

On a trip to Colorado, Wayne fell in love with the mountains and decided he could never live anywhere else. Wayne settled in Evergreen and raised his family there.

Wayne was an incredibly loving, gentle and patient father to Jeremy, Natalie and Jessica. He always encouraged his children to live a life of true faith and integrity. Wayne often spoke of the values he was raised with, especially the importance of family, friends and tradition.

Wayne owned and operated Mountain Water Consulting in Evergreen for many years. After the kids were grown, Wayne entered the corporate world and became a vice president at a company that installed and maintained municipal water systems throughout the Western U.S.

In 2009 Wayne married Sheri Beckford and gained two stepchildren, Will and Laurie. Wayne and Sheri enjoyed living in their mountain home, slow dancing in the living room and creating a life together.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Wayne is listed in the Boone and Crocket record book for harvesting one of the largest caribous ever taken during a trip to the Yukon in 2007. In addition to being a true outdoorsman, Wayne was a cowboy at heart and couldn't resist a good rodeo.

Above all else, Wayne's faith was paramount in his life, truly inspiring and a gift to all who loved him. Throughout his journey, he accepted God's will, he spoke of God's mercies, and he rejoiced in God's blessings. Even as God called him home, Wayne had a peace that surpassed all understanding, the peace of true faith in Jesus Christ, and that is what Wayne wished to be remembered for.

He is survived by his mother Yolanda; wife Sheri; brother Paul (David); daughters Jessica (Danny) and Natalie (Jake); stepchildren Jeremy (Nicole), Will (Bridget) and Laurie; his grandchildren Lyla Carmella, Angelica, Kaidan, Elliott and Taralynn; and numerous cousins. Wayne is predeceased by his sister Patricia, father Paul La Douceur, Nono Jonah and Nona Carmella.

A memorial service in his honor will be held March 23, 2019, at Bergen Park Church in Evergreen at 1 p.m. All memorial donations can be made to the Wayne La Douceur Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary, Wayne La Douceur, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was the son of Paul J. La Douceur and Yolanda La Douceur. He graduated from LaSalle Sr. High School and then went on to work in the water management field.On a trip to Colorado, Wayne fell in love with the mountains and decided he could never live anywhere else. Wayne settled in Evergreen and raised his family there.Wayne was an incredibly loving, gentle and patient father to Jeremy, Natalie and Jessica. He always encouraged his children to live a life of true faith and integrity. Wayne often spoke of the values he was raised with, especially the importance of family, friends and tradition.Wayne owned and operated Mountain Water Consulting in Evergreen for many years. After the kids were grown, Wayne entered the corporate world and became a vice president at a company that installed and maintained municipal water systems throughout the Western U.S.In 2009 Wayne married Sheri Beckford and gained two stepchildren, Will and Laurie. Wayne and Sheri enjoyed living in their mountain home, slow dancing in the living room and creating a life together.An avid hunter and fisherman, Wayne is listed in the Boone and Crocket record book for harvesting one of the largest caribous ever taken during a trip to the Yukon in 2007. In addition to being a true outdoorsman, Wayne was a cowboy at heart and couldn't resist a good rodeo.Above all else, Wayne's faith was paramount in his life, truly inspiring and a gift to all who loved him. Throughout his journey, he accepted God's will, he spoke of God's mercies, and he rejoiced in God's blessings. Even as God called him home, Wayne had a peace that surpassed all understanding, the peace of true faith in Jesus Christ, and that is what Wayne wished to be remembered for.He is survived by his mother Yolanda; wife Sheri; brother Paul (David); daughters Jessica (Danny) and Natalie (Jake); stepchildren Jeremy (Nicole), Will (Bridget) and Laurie; his grandchildren Lyla Carmella, Angelica, Kaidan, Elliott and Taralynn; and numerous cousins. Wayne is predeceased by his sister Patricia, father Paul La Douceur, Nono Jonah and Nona Carmella.A memorial service in his honor will be held March 23, 2019, at Bergen Park Church in Evergreen at 1 p.m. All memorial donations can be made to the Wayne La Douceur Memorial Fund.Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary, www.evergreenmemorialpark.com. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Park

26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.

Evergreen , CO 80439

(303) 674-7750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close