Wayne Ladouceur, 62, of Evergreen, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Ladouceur.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bergen Park Church, 31919 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen.
He is survived by his wife Sheri Beckford of Evergreen.
Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.
Evergreen Memorial Park
26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.
Evergreen, CO 80439
(303) 674-7750
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 13, 2019