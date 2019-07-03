Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church of the Hills 28628 Buffalo Park Rd Evergreen, CO 80439 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Church of the Hills Evergreen , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of Bill's life will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mount Evans Hospice or the Parkinson Association of the Rockies. On Friday, June 28, 2019, William "Bill" R. Sandifer II of Evergreen passed away at the age of 83. Bill was born on June 17, 1936, in Garden City, Long Island, N.Y., to William and Hazle ( Smith ) Sandifer.The Sandifer family moved to Evergreen in 1946, establishing Greystone Guest Ranch on Upper Bear Creek Road. Bill attended high school at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., and received his degree of engineer of mines from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden in 1960.He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War , attaining the rank of first lieutenant. On Jan. 1, 1966, Bill married the love of his life, Marilyn Jane Rutt, and together they raised two children, Lynn and Scott.Marilyn and Bill managed Greystone Guest Ranch until 1981, then built a home on the original ranch property. Bill practiced ranching, land surveying and development for 40 years in Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties.He was always happy operating his D8 Caterpillar bulldozer, building roads and moving dirt! He was an active member of the community he loved, including 20 years as an Evergreen volunteer firefighter, attaining the rank of captain; 50 years as head usher for Church of the Hills; and 50 years with the Evergreen Kiwanis Club, serving as president in 1987-88.Bill also enjoyed participating in all of the Upper Bear Creek Association annual events, as well as serving as president for three years. Bill was known for his dedication to family and community, his integrity, and the detailed execution of any task he undertook.Traveling the world together over many years, Marilyn and Bill visited every place they hoped to see together. They bred and raised Arabian horses, relishing the opportunity to share their beautiful property with friends via horseback. After retirement, they enjoyed winters in Bill's family home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Two of Bill's favorite hobbies were boating and camping throughout the United States over many years.Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, mother Hazle (who went by Sadie), and his sister, Patricia.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn; his children Lynn (Chad) and Scott (Kara); and grandchildren Rosy, Josie and Will.A celebration of Bill's life will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mount Evans Hospice or the Parkinson Association of the Rockies. Published in Canyon Courier on July 3, 2019

