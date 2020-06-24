William Richard "Bill" Griffis
William ("Bill," "Sweet William") Richard Griffis, 97, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan A. Feistel. He had four children, Donna Anderson, William R. Griffis Jr., Debra Godwin and Linda Wadsworth, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on June 20, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please leave condolences for the family at www.evergreenmemorialpark.com.

Published in Canyon Courier from Jun. 24 to Jul. 15, 2020.
