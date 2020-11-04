Winifred Joann Ruese Stucker, 93, a 60-year resident of Evergreen, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2020. Her son and daughter were by her side at the Golden Pond Assisted Living Facility when she went to be with the Lord.

Born on Dec. 27, 1926, in Emporia, Kan., she is predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Winifred Ruese, her brother Edward Frederick Ruese II, and her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Gordon Stucker.

Joann had been a trailblazer her entire life. She began college to be a concert violinist. Her father, an electrical engineer, told her she needed to always be prepared to support herself, so she soon changed her major. She earned an architectural engineering degree from the University of Kansas in 1949.

She was a member of the Kansas Alpha Chapter of Pi Beta Phi, where she was named the outstanding member of the senior class, Mortar Board, KU symphony orchestra where she held the first violin chair, was chosen as the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, and was a founding member of the Jayhawk Mountaineering Club. Her abilities and interests were very diverse.

As World War II vets began returning, KU asked Joann to teach courses prior to her completing her engineering degree. Joann became the only woman teaching in KU's School of Engineering from 1947 though 1951. In 1951, she was hired by Hercules Powder Co. as its first female field engineer.

Joann and Gordon were married in 1952. They traveled all over the United States and Canada during the early years of their marriage as Gordon was a seismic crew supervisor for Standard Oil of California.

They climbed together throughout the Rocky Mountains, from Mount Robson in Canada to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. They settled in Colorado in 1957 and moved to Evergreen in 1958. In 1959, when Gordon helped found the Evergreen-based Alpine Rescue Team, Joann turned part of her home into storage for climbing gear and worked to obtain badly needed equipment for the group through their friends Roy and Alice Holubar.

Joann worked as a private architectural engineering consultant until she accepted a position with a local geophysical consulting firm. Being fascinated by the work, she returned to school at Colorado School of Mines and completed her geophysical education.

In 1973, Joann co-founded Evergreen Geophysical Associates, and by 1978, she was elected the first female president of the Denver Geophysical Society. After the 1980 presidential election, Joann was asked to come to Washington D. C. to serve as an Undersecretary of Energy in the Reagan administration. She politely declined.

While maintaining her career, Joann was a wonderful wife and mother. Her two children, Rick and Anne, had a myriad of activities in which she was actively involved, from ski racing and competitive swimming to Girl Scouts. Joann was an Evergreen Girl Scout leader for a number of years. She was active in the Church of the Transfiguration Episcopal Church as a vestry member and helped with the architectural design of the church in 1961-1962.

After retirement, Joann was invited to join P.E.O. Chapter FR, served as House Corporation Chairman for the Pi Phi Delta chapter at the Colorado School of Mines, was an active member of the Jefferson County Pi Phi Alumnae Club, cooked for Meals on Wheels at the Seniors' Resource Center in Evergreen, was a charter member of the Mountain Foothills Rotary where she served as vice president, was a former member of the Mountain Rendezvous Chapter, NSDAR and was an organizing member of the Red Rocks Chapter, NSDAR and the Rocky Mountain Crest Chapter, United States Daughters of 1812. One year, she even placed first in her age group in the Evergreen Town Race.

Everywhere Joann went, people immediately gravitated to her for her intellect, compassion and grace. Joann was a fabulous mother, friend, colleague and community member. Her professional and philanthropic endeavors always took a back seat to the love and encouragement she gave to her children throughout the entirety of their lives, from their first day on Earth until her last. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son Rick (Sally) and daughter Anne (Bill); two granddaughters, Whitney Elliot of Denver and Brittany Skewes (David Joyce) of Pueblo; one grandson, Wiley Skewes of Denver; two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law Anna Francis Stucker of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law Pat Ruese of Lawton, Okla.; nieces Christine Klote (Jeffery) and Carol Carr (Bob) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Gaylen Mills of Minneapolis; nephews Walter Stucker (Rhonda) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Fred, Grey and Stanton (Donna) Ruese of the Monterey, Calif., area.

The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the caregivers who have helped Joann over the last four years and especially in the last two weeks of her life.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Colorado late next summer, and a celebration of life will be held in Lawrence, Kan., where Joann's ashes will be inurned next to her husband on Oct. 11, 2021, their wedding anniversary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Alpine Rescue Team, P.O. Box 934, Evergreen, CO 80437 or P.E.O. Chapter FR, c/o Ms. Jennie Snyder, 31242 Island Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439-8840. Please designate "in memory of Joann Stucker" in the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store