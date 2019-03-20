Wonja Chang, who has lived in Evergreen for 15 years, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.
She was born as Wonja Kwon in 1929 in Japan, where her father was working as vice president of a large silk company. She moved to Daegu, Korea, at the age of 5 and grew up there under Japanese occupation until 1945. She graduated from Gyung-Buk Girl's High School and then married Kenneth Chang. She traveled to Italy with him as he was a diplomat for the newly formed government of South Korea. Her daughter, Ira, was born there, and she traveled throughout Europe, where she had her most treasured memories.
They went back to Korea but eventually immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Maryland, where she owned a retail store, took care of her family, then worked at Robinson's Bridal until she retired.
After her husband died in 2003, she moved to Evergreen to help raise her grandchildren, Paige and Grayson Richmond, who gave her great joy in her later years. She enjoyed traveling with them, her daughter and son-in-law William, and enjoyed going to her church at Christ the King. She made friends in the community who thought she had a wonderful smile and was a kind and gentle soul.
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements, with funeral services being held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Visitation starts at noon and Mass at 1 p.m. with a reception immediately following.
She is survived by her only child Ira, her grandchildren, as well as sisters, nephews and nieces, most of whom live in Seoul, South Korea.
Memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 4291 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen CO 80439, where she found great comfort.
