Eric Fitzhugh Stoer (age 74) of Annapolis, MD, passed away on March 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Husband of Judy, father of John, Kate Ben-David(Isaac), Phillip and Henry Stoer, and 'Pops' of Ellie Ben-David. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, April 6th. Memorial gathering to begin at 11am with service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or The .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric F. Stoer.
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019