Marvin O. Heptinstall, 90, of Pasadena passed away on March 11, 2020 at his residence. Marvin was born on July 13, 1929 in Huddleston, Virginia to the late Albert and Julian Heptinstall. He graduated from the University of Virgina with a Master's Degree. Marvin was an elementary school principal for Solley Elementary, Odenton Elementary, High Point Elementary, Jacobsville Elementary, and Glendale Elementary. He retired after 42 years. Marvin was a very active member of Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, volunteering in many capacities. He enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, and watching the ships and birds on the Chesapeake Bay. Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cornelia E. Heptinstall; and his brothers and sisters, Fred, Kenneth, and Calvin "Poochie" Heptinstall, and Violet and Margaret Martin. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Janet H. Manning, her husband, Keith Manning, and their son, Eric Manning. In the best interest of public health and the safety of loved ones, we'd be honored if you'd join us for a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, 200 School Lane, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020