BRYSON Alan Sadly on May 11, 2020, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 54 years. A loving husband of Sheona and son of Beth and the late John Bryson. Much loved brother of Fiona, brother-in-law of John and son-in-law to Mairi and the late Iain Somerville. Private funeral service will take place at Holytown Crematorium, where immediate family will be in attendance.
A special thank you to the staff at ward 18 at Wishaw General Hospital for all their care and support.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 20, 2020