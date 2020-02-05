|
WILSON Alan Suddenly, at Wishaw General Hospital, on January 30, 2020. Alan Wilson (Mick), aged 64 years (of Colebrooke Arms, Crawfordjohn), devoted father to Alan and David, brother to Janette, partner to Roma and loving papa to Aidan and Rhys. Funeral service at Upperclyde Parish Church, Abington, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Crawfordjohn Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations instead, to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020