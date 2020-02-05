Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan WILSON

Notice Condolences

Alan WILSON Notice
WILSON Alan Suddenly, at Wishaw General Hospital, on January 30, 2020. Alan Wilson (Mick), aged 64 years (of Colebrooke Arms, Crawfordjohn), devoted father to Alan and David, brother to Janette, partner to Roma and loving papa to Aidan and Rhys. Funeral service at Upperclyde Parish Church, Abington, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Crawfordjohn Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations instead, to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -